T Natarajan Leaves Fans Awestruck After Sharing First Look Of Newborn Baby; See Picture

T Natarajan, who recently made Indian history by making his debut in all international formats on a single Australian tour, is currently enjoying a much-needed rest at his home in Tamil Nadu. On Monday, February 22, the 29-year-old delighted his fans by sharing a picture of his three-month-old daughter. At the time of his daughter’s birth, the speedster was in Australia as a member of India’s limited-overs squadron.

T Natarajan baby: Picture shared by cricketer himself

Our little angel Hanvika❤️You are our life’s most beautiful https://t.co/SbBd57woyb are the reason why our life is so much happier.Thank you laddu for choosing us as ur parents.we love u always and forever👨‍👩‍👧 #4monthold#daughtersarethebest #familyiseverything pic.twitter.com/nB98ehE5f9 — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) February 22, 2021

Fans, SRH franchise express their delight over T Natarajan baby picture

T Natarajan took to Twitter and shared a picture of himself along with his wife and infant daughter. In the caption, he also revealed his daughter’s name as Hanvika and described her as his “little angel”. Several fans of the cricketer, as well as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise expressed their admirations as they appeared to have been awestruck by his family. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Natarajan’s latest post on Twitter.

Congrats ❤love to little princess 👸 — Rashmi°~°sharma (@Frozen_viratian) February 23, 2021

So down to earth family. Looks good in Veshti unlike other cricketers with tattoos and jazzy lifestyle. — SureshzRao (@SureshzRao) February 22, 2021

Wishing the cutie pie the best from life . No doubt she has the best Dad. Oh common he is no show off nothing just rooted to down earth . — Chirag Rana (@ranachirag5415) February 23, 2021

SRH players: T Natarajan in SRH IPL team 2021

On January 20, the SRH franchise revealed a list of all their retentions for the IPL 2021 season. T Natarajan was one of the 22 cricketers retained by the franchise alongside captain David Warner and senior player Kane Williamson. On February 18, they acquired more players to their 2021 squadron at the IPL 2021 auction. Here is a look at the entire list of SRH players for the upcoming season.

A look into SRH IPL team 2021

T Natarajan in India vs England T20 squad

On February 20, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 19-member Indian squad for their upcoming five-match T20I series against England. T Natarajan made a return to the side after he was rested from the preceding Test series. The T20I series will commence on March 12 at the newly-renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Interestingly, all five matches will be played at the same venue.

Here is a look at the entire India vs England T20 squad.

Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur. https://t.co/KkunRWtwE6 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 20, 2021

