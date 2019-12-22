AIIMS To Conduct Second Autopsy On Bodies Of Four Rape Accused Killed In Telangana

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has sent three senior forensic experts to Hyderabad to conduct the second autopsy on the bodies of four men who were killed in an alleged encounter on December 6. The team will be led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of forensic at AIIMS, have Dr Adarsh Kumar and Dr Abhishek Yadav as members. Dr Varun Chandra will assist the team in the post-mortem examination.

The team will conduct the second autopsy in the mortuary of the state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Dec 23 at 9 am, an AIIMS communique to Telangana special chief secretary stated. "Second autopsy is done in rare cases till then the bodies are stored in cold chambers," a source said. The first post mortem was conducted on December 6, the day the four men were killed, in a state-run hospital in Mahabubnagar from where the bodies were subsequently shifted to Gandhi Hospital.

Second autopsy to be conducted by AIIMS

In an official communication with AIIMS, Telangana Special Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said: "As per New Delhi AIIMS Director's consent, a medical board of three faculty members of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, AIIMS is constituted to conduct the second postmortem examination on the bodies of four persons who died in exchange of fire on Dec 6, 2019, in Telangana, in mortuary of Gandhi Hospital Telangana on Dec 23, 2019, at sharp 9 am."

The Telangana Special Chief Secretary approached AIIMS after Telangana High Court directed the state administration to conduct a second autopsy on the bodies of four men accused of gang-rape and murder of a woman doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad last month. On December 6, all four men were killed by a team of Hyderabad Police in an alleged encounter after the accused tried to run away.

(with agencies inputs)