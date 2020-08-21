'Aim Of The Meeting Was To Check If NC Leaders Are Free As Govt Claims': Farooq Abdulla

National Conference Supremo and Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdulla had called for a meeting of the senior party leaders on Thursday. The purpose of the meeting was to check "if our people who've been locked in for 12 months could come out of their homes as the government said they're not locked", Abdulla said.

"I hope it's not just one time," Abdullah said after the Party meeting at his residence culminated.

The NC Chief invited senior leaders of the party for a meeting at his residence to discuss the matter of "illegal house detention" of party functionaries. When asked if all the NC leaders were free, Abdullah said that he will call four more leaders to see if they are free or not.

"No, these are four that you have seen and I am going to meet the others to see if they are free or not, tomorrow I will call in four more," he said. "We were 16 of us who were locked in. We are going to call all these people to see if they are free. I hope it is not only for once that they are as free as you (the press), but I know the press is not free. I know that very well. It is unfortunate," added Abdullah.

Another prominent leader in Kashmir politics, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and Former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the PSA at least till October and is under detention.

Speaking about Mufti, Abdulla said, "I am constantly in talks with her and we are also concerned about her too. I keep on talking to her and we all want her to be free too."

Speaking on the current situation in Kashmir, the NC Chief alleged, "People are in the most miserable condition today. Businesses are zero, tourism is zero. There is suffering everywhere. On top of it, we also have got this virus which is also taking a heavy toll on people and we still have a situation where security is very tight."

The Centre on Wednesday ordered an "immediate" withdrawal of about 10,000 paramilitary personnel from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the biggest de-induction of these forces after additional troops were rushed to the UT post the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the erstwhile state a unique status.

