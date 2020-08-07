Air India Kozhikode Crash: PM Modi Speaks To Kerala CM, Promises All Possible Assistance

In an important development on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the Kozhikode plane crash. During the conversation, the CM informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram District Collectors and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation. He also informed PM Modi that the state government had taken steps to provide treatment to the injured.

Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2020

Expressing his pain over the plane crash, the PM prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons. Moreover, he promised that the Central government would provide all possible assistance. Vijayan assured that all mechanisms of the state government shall be used to deal with the emergency.

PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on phone about Karipur plane crash. CM informed PM that a team of officials including Kozhikode & Malappuram District Collectors & IG Ashok Yadav have arrived at the airport & participating in the rescue operation: Kerala CMO pic.twitter.com/hAMuR0R9Rz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode from Dubai fell down into the Valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces. The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. Following the crash landing of this flight at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur on Friday, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action.

He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts at the Kozhikode International Airport. As per reports, no fire was reported at the time of landing.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued a statement:

"Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 19:41 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard," the Ministry stated.

