NCP Responds To Ajit Pawar's 'Deputy CM' Declaration, Guilts Him Over Sharad Pawar

After Ajit Pawar, the new Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, thanked PM Modi for his wishes, NCP's spokesperson has criticised him, accusing him of turning his back on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Taking to Twitter, Clyde Crasto said that the leader betrayed the one who taught him politics. In an obvious reference to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Crasto claimed that the Prime Minister wished him because he "left the hands of the Man" who taught him his ropes in political life. PM Modi had on Saturday morning congratulated Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis as they were sworn in as the Deputy CM and CM respectively.

Dear Ajit Dada,

Nice to see you reply to our Hon. PM's good wishes but just want to remind you that you are being wished because you left the hands of the Man who held your hand & taught you how to walk in your personal & political life.

Wishing you the best for the future.

Responding to PM Modi's tweet, Ajit Pawar said, "We will ensure a stable government that will work for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra."

Thank you Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. We will ensure a stable Government that will work hard for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra. https://t.co/3tT2fQKgPi — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

The response to the Prime Minister came while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP is still trying to placate Ajit Pawar, who has distanced himself from the party by forming a government with the BJP, opposing his uncle, Sharad Pawar. In a surprising turn of events, the NCP leader swore-in as the Deputy of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning after the President's rule was dramatically revoked at 5:47 AM on November 23.

Ajit Pawar refuses to budge

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government." According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders.

