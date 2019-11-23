Akhilesh Yadav Takes A Jibe A BJP On Maha Govt Formation,says 'jiska Governor Uski Sarkar'

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took a sarcastic jibe at the political developments in Maharashtra apparently targeting the BJP. "Ab to lagta hai ki, 'jiska Governor uski Sarkar'," the Samajwadi Party chief said. "In the morning, I was thinking that some other party would form the government in Maharashtra. However, now I feel that whosoever has the governor will form the government," Yadav told the media.

His comments came after Bharatiya Janata Party's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, ending a month-long impasse on Presidential rule in the state. In a surprising turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy Chief Minister after he "decided to form a stable government" with the BJP in the state. BJP had bagged 105 seats in the recently culminated Assembly polls, the NCP had emerged as the third-largest party as far as the vote-share was concerned, winning 54 seats.

NCP splits

While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30. It has been recently revealed that Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been removed as the NCP legislative party leader on Saturday, November 23. He has been replaced by Dilip Walse Patil. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that more than 40 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance.

Maharashtra's political developments came at a time when deliberations between Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena seemingly reached the final stage on Friday. Earlier, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had claimed that there was a consensus on Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of the alliance government. Previously, the BJP, which emerged as the single largest party, could not stake claim to form a government as its ally Shiv Sena remained firm on rotating the Chief Minister's post and equal sharing of Cabinet berths.

