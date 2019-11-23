NCP Sacks Ajit Pawar As Legislative Party Leader; Jayant Patil Replaces Him

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has been removed as the NCP legislative party leader on Saturday, November 23. He has been replaced by Jayant Patil. This comes amidst Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively. While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, sources also revealed that 50 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30.

Ajit Pawar refuses to budge

After taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar said, "From result day to this day no party was able to form a Government, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Government." According to sources, the rebel NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's nephew has denied to come back or even talk to the senior NCP leaders. After NCP leaders Dilip Walse Patil, Sunil Tatkare came to meet the Deputy Chief Minister at his brother, Sriniwas Pawar's residence, Ajit Pawar refused to speak to any senior NCP leader, including Praful Patel or Supriya Sule.

Government formation efforts

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula had been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. On Wednesday, November 20, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with Shiv Sena.

