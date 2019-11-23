Inside Scoop: Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP To File A Petition SC, Seek Urgent Hearing

As per the sources, the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress are set to file a writ petition against the swearing-in ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis in the Supreme Court. They want it to be declared as ‘unconstitutional’. Reportedly, various options are being mulled by the legal team of the three parties. Sources reveal that they are likely to request an urgent hearing and are waiting for the Registry officials. Moreover, Kapil Sibal, as per sources, will represent them in the SC. On Saturday morning, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively.

Fadnavis thanks voters

Earlier, addressing the BJP workers for the first time after forming the government in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis thanked the people for showing confidence in his leadership. He also thanked Ajit Pawar and other alliance partners for their important role. Fadnavis also echoed the famous ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’ chant. Thereafter, he gave an assurance that the new government would work for the betterment of people and create the Maharashtra of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shivaji Maharaj's dreams.

Fadnavis said, "Today, we have formed the government in Maharashtra once again under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I want to thank Ajit Pawar and the NCP MLAs along with the Independent MLAs who have helped us form a strong government. Whether it is Ramdas Athawale, Sadabhai Khot, Vinayak Mete, and other alliance partners. It is true that one friend is not with us. But as our attachment is with the people of Maharashtra, we took a decision to form a stable government with NCP’s Ajit Pawar. I want to assure you that Modiji Hai Toh Mumkin Hai. Whatever Modi says will happen. I thank Modiji, Amit Shahji, Naddaji, and Chandrakant Dada Patil ji. I want to thank all my colleagues. I want to assure that you that the government will work towards securing the Maharashtra of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s dream, the Maharashtra of Babasaheb Ambedkar for the welfare of the farmers."

Cracks in the NCP

While the BJP claims that the entire NCP legislative party has consented to be a part of the government, the NCP supremo made it clear that he did not endorse the decision of Ajit Pawar. As per the sources, the government has to prove its majority in the Maharashtra assembly by November 30. Sources also revealed that more than 40 MLAs attended the NCP meeting called by Sharad Pawar, while 7 MLAs in the Ajit Pawar camp are believed to have changed their stance.

