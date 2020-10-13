All 7 Indians Kidnapped In Libya In September Released; Hope To Repatriate Soon, Says MEA

Seven Indians who were kidnapped in Libya on September 14, were released on October 11, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday. The Indian nationals, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, were kidnapped at Asshwerif on September 14 when they were on their way to the Tripoli airport to catch a flight to India.

"We are happy to inform that the seven Indian nationals who had been abducted at Asshwerif in Libya on September 14 were finally released yesterday," the MEA said.

'All of them are in good health'

Indian Ambassador to Tunisia Puneet Roy Kundal spoke to them over the phone after they were handed over by the abductors to the oil company Al Shola Al Mudia, for which they used to work. "All of them are in good health and are currently staying on the company's premises in Brega. We are trying to complete the requisite formalities to enable their return to India," the statement read.

All 7 Indians nationals kidnapped in Libya on 14 Sept released on 11 Oct, safe now in Brega with their company. Thx to Libyan authorities, tribal elders, Al Shola company, Dir Indian school Benghazi. Hope to repatriate them soon to 🇮🇳 @IndiainTunisia @SecySanjay @HarshShringla pic.twitter.com/wEMCljWfUL — Puneet Roy Kundal (@prkundal) October 12, 2020

Following the kidnapping, the Indian embassy in Tunisia reached out to the Libyan government authorities as also the international organisations present there, seeking help in rescuing the Indian nationals. The Indian mission in Tunisia handles matters relating to the welfare of Indian nationals in Libya.

A complete travel ban to Libya

Libya, an oil-rich country in North Africa, has been witnessing large-scale violence and unrest since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's four-decade regime in 2011. "We convey our sincere thanks to the Libyan authorities and the tribal elders from the region for their steadfast cooperation in securing the release of our nationals unharmed," the MEA said.

It also reiterated that there is a ban on travel of Indian nationals to Libya, irrespective of the purpose, since May 2016 because of the security situation there. In September 2015, an advisory was issued by the government for Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Libya in view of the security situation there. In May 2016, the government imposed a complete travel ban irrespective of the purpose in view of the deteriorating security situation in Libya.

(With agency inputs)