Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Times When The Opposition Tried All Means To Stall The Event; Read

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya to lay the foundation for the construction of the Ram Mandir following the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019. In the run-up to the stone laying ceremony on Wednesday, there has been a concerted effort by certain members of the Opposition to get the event delayed. Here is how the Opposition tried to create obstacles in the stone laying ceremony:

Digvijaya Singh called the timing inauspicious:

Two days before the foundation laying ceremony, Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh while citing the news of Home Minister Amit Shah testing positive for COVID-19 and BJP minister Kamala Rani passing away due to COVID-19, called for the postponement of the ceremony in his tweets.

मैं मोदी जी से फिर अनुरोध करता हूँ ५ अगस्त के अशुभ मुहुर्त को टाल दीजिए। सैंकड़ों वर्षों के संघर्ष के बाद भगवान राम मंदिर निर्माण का योग आया है अपनी हठधर्मीता से इसमें विघ्न पड़ने से रोकिए। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

अब एक और प्रश्न उपस्थित होता है। उत्तर प्रदेश की मंत्री की कोरोना से मौत हो गयी। उत्तर प्रदेश के भाजपा अध्यक्ष कोरोना पोजिटिव भारत के गृहमंत्री कोरोना पोजिटिव। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) August 3, 2020

Read: India's Constitution Marked Lord Ram's Triumphant Return To Ayodhya; Law Min Shares Photo

Opposition to PM attending the event:

Asaduddin Owaisi on 28 July opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ram Mandir and said, “If he wishes to go, he must go in an individual capacity and not live telecast the event.''

Petitions against the live telecast of the event:

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam wrote to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar opposing the telecast of the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Doordarshan on 28 July saying it would be “contrary to the accepted norms of national integrity.''

Read: Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: PM Says With Construction, History Repeating Itself

Questioned Ram Mandir Trust formation:

In February this year, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh stoked controversy over the formation of Ram Mandir trust by saying, “The government has chosen to fill the trust with many people who are close to the ruling establishment and the Sangh Parivar outfits. Why should the trust also have the government nominees?”

Filed petitions seeking a stay on Bhumi Pujan:

On 24 July, Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea by Saket Gokhale seeking a stay on the Bhoomi Pujan for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. His plea stated that an estimated 300 people will be attending the event, it would violate Unlock 2.0 guidelines set by the Centre.

Read: PM Modi Hails The Ram Mandir Struggle's Fruition, Says 'Temple Is A Gift Of Non-violence'

Read: PM Modi Releases 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' Postage Stamp; Receives Lord Ram Statue

[Image credits: @ShriRamTeerth (Twitter)]