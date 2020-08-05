India's Constitution Marked Lord Ram's Triumphant Return To Ayodhya; Law Min Shares Photo

As the day has arrived for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has shared a photo of the 'original document' of the Constitution of India. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the law minister said that the original document of the Constitution has a sketch of Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman when they returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan. The law minister said that the illustration is available in the Indian Constitution at the beginning of the chapter on Fundamental Rights.

Original document of the Constitution of India has a beautiful sketch of Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Laxman returning to Ayodhya after defeating Ravan.

This is available at the beginning of the chapter related to Fundamental Rights.

Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. The event which is scheduled at 12:30 PM.

While PM Modi's presence has been confirmed, Union Minister Amit Shah is currently hospitalised as he has been tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, BJP veterans Uma Bharti, Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi have stated that they will not be attending the event due to COVID. BJP veterans like L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi other senior saints will be attending via video conference.

The proposed Ram Mandir & the movement

The foundation stone of the Ram Temple slated to be built in Ayodhya will be laid on August 5. The trust has estimated that construction of the temple will be completed in 3-3.5 years. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which will construct the two-floor temple using Sompura Marbles - spanning 161ft in length, 140ft in width, and 128 ft in height, comprising of 5 domes. The trust is planning to contact 10 Crore families across 4 Lakh localities of the country for fund collection.

श्री राम जन्मभूमि मन्दिर विश्व में भारतीय स्थापत्य कला का अनुपम उदाहरण होगा।



जन्मभूमि मन्दिर के प्रस्तावित मॉडल के कुछ चित्र।



Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir will be a unique example of Indian architecture.



Here are some photos of the proposed model.



