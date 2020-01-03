The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amarinder Singh Hits Back At RS Prasad On 'legal Advice' Jibe, Alleges CAA Can Be Misused

General News

Responding to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s negative comments about anti-CAA resolution, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh alleged that the CAA could be misused

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amarinder

Responding to Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s negative comments about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly, Punjab Chief Minister penned an open letter. Maintaining that it was his duty to represent the voice of the people as the CM, he alleged that the CAA ran afoul of Article 14 of the Indian Constitution. Moreover, he expressed the apprehension that the CAA could be used as an infiltration tactic by Pakistan, thus hinting at a massive security threat.  

Read: After Karnataka & UP, Vadodara Police To Recover Damages From Anti-CAA Rioters

Read: Tamil Orator Nellai Kannan Who Said 'Finish PM,Shah' During Anti-CAA SDPI Protest Arrested

'Please get proper legal advice' 

On Wednesday, Prasad hit out at some of the opposition-ruled states who have publicly declared that they would not allow the implementation of the CAA. He opined that the states were thinking about political considerations. Furthermore, he advised them to get legal advice before taking such a position. 

"A lot of state governments, purely because of political consideration and votebank politics, are making public declarations that they will not enforce CAA. We gently remind them please get proper legal advice. You took office by swearing on the Constitution," Ravi Shankar Prasad opined.

Read: Anti-CAA Violent Protests: SDPI & PFI Under Police Scanner For Allegedly Inciting Violence

What is the CAA?

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. 

Read: FIR Lodged Against Tamil Scholar Over "Finish PM, Shah" Remark At Anti-CAA Protest

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SENA SUPPORTS BHARAT BANDH
BJP SLAMS THACKERAY-KHALID COMBO
'IRAN NEVER WON A WAR', SAYS TRUMP
WE NEVER TALKED ABOUT PERSONAL LIFE
WATCH OUT, BUMRAH'S BACK!
UP POLICE ARREST 1 FOR PRO-PAK