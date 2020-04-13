Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Thanks People For Offering Baisakhi Prayers From Home Amid COVID

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday thanked the people of the State for responding to his appeal for 'Ardas' at 11 am from their homes. He lauded the cooperation of the people amid the novel Coronavirus outbreak saying it was the need of the hour for all to act responsibly and ensure that the pandemic does not escalate out of control.

Amarinder Singh led the Baisakhi prayers with his own 'ardas' at his home and hoped that the collective prayers of the people would keep Punjab safe and ensure its victory over COVID-19. Earlier, the CM called upon people not to venture out of their homes to celebrate Baisakhi but to stay at home for their own safety and that of their children as well as the state and the nation.

I wish all a very Happy Vaisakhi. This day marks the celebration of the harvest and the establishment of the Khalsa. Today let us all do #ArdasAt11 for Sarbat Da Bhala. #VaisakhiAtHome pic.twitter.com/0sBa0K1Lp9 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 13, 2020

Inherent Punjabi resilience

The CM thanked the people for extending their full support to his government for the past three weeks in maintaining social distance and adhering to the restrictions imposed as a result of the lockdown. "The inherent Punjabi resilience had once again come to the fore in this critical hour... Unfortunately, we have had to extend the curfew for another two weeks, till May 1, but given the critical situation, there was no option," Amarinder Singh said.

He reiterated his assurance that the government would further streamline the supply chain and ensure that not a single person in the state, including the migrant labourers, go hungry. "Further measures would be taken to ensure the smooth and gradual exit of the state from the lockdown/curfew so that some kind of normalcy could be enabled, in the interest of the economy and industry," he said.

Coronavirus crisis

India entered its twentieth day of the three-week shutdown which aims to curb the spread of COVID-19. So far, the country has reported 9352 cases of COVID-19 and has seen a sharpening of the infection curve in recent weeks. 980 patients have recovered from the disease while 324 people have died. The lockdown, due to end on April 14, has been extended in Punjab till the end of April given the rise in infections.

(With ANI inputs)

