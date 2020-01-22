Amazon Founder & CEO Jeff Bezos Visits Taj Mahal With Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos visited the Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh during his trip to India. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez during his tour of the Mughal-era monument.

With pictures of their visit flooding social media, one can see the duo posing in front of the reflective pool in front of the marble marvel. Smiling for the cameras with the 338-year-old white marble monument in the background, the two paint quite a pretty picture. Apart from Bezos and Sanchez, several other world leaders have struck a pose at the same exact place.

READ: Amazon Unveils Electric Delivery Rickshaws In India, Jeff Bezos Drives It

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend visit the Taj Mahal

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend pose in front of the Taj Mahal, then he bought it. pic.twitter.com/96s3z5Ybd5 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 21, 2020



Bezos had earlier unveiled a fleet of electric-powered delivery rickshaws. The move came as part of Amazon's global Climate Pledge, announced in September last year.

In September last year, Amazon signed the Climate Pledge to meet the target of the Paris Climate Agreement by 2040 - 10 years ahead of the accord’s goal of 2050. Becoming the first signatory of the pledge, Amazon committed to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis.

READ: Jeff Bezos' Tryst With B'Town Has Kamal Haasan, Vidya Balan, Ali Fazal & Others, See Pics

Bezos began his trip to India last Tuesday by visiting Mahatma Gandhi's memorial at Raj Ghat in the national capital. During his three-day trip, he also flew kites with a group of children, visited an Amazon 'Silent Delivery Station' in Mumbai and sat down with the popular faces of Bollywood in an event held in his honor.

READ: Jeff Bezos Writes An Open Letter To Indian Stakeholders, Highlights 'Make In India'

During his visit to India, Bezos announced Amazon's plan to invest $1 billion in India to ''digitally enable" micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and traders across India. He made the announcement while speaking at the company’s inaugural Amazon SMBhav Summit in New Delhi.

Bezos also penned an open letter to the customers and partners in India highlighting the firm's contribution towards small scale retailers to help promote 'Make In India' product across the world.

READ: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Delhi's Raj Ghat

(With inputs from agencies)