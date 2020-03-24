Amid Lockdown, Andhra Govt Asks Businesses To Make Full Payment To Workers And Employees

After announcing a statewide lockdown on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday instructed all government and private establishments to make "full payment" of wages and salaries to workers and employees, including those working on contract and outsourcing basis during the lockdown period.

The state government has also stated that anybody found violating will invite penal action under the Epidemics Diseases Act 1897. "April ration of rice and 1 kg of red gram dal will be given free of cost to all rice cardholders. April ration supplies shall be distributed in advance at fair price shops from March 29," an Andhra Pradesh Government statement said.

"All rice card holding families will get one-time support of Rs 1000," it added.

Andhra Govt Announces Lockdown

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government extended its precautionary measures to control the spread of novel Coronavirus by announcing a state-wide lockdown. This move was announced by the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to prevent the onset of community transmission of the pandemic after the number of positive cases in the state rose to six. Following the Andhra CM's directives, the State Health Department issued a notification clarifying the details and restrictions of the lockdown.

"In exercise of the powers contained under Sec 234 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh hereby issues following measures for containment of COVID-19," a notification issued by the state Health Department read.

India sees a rise in COVID-19 cases

According to the latest figure available on Tuesday, India has so far reported 519 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. 10 people have so far died due to the deadly virus. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

