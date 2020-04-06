COVID-19: Twitter Lights Up As India Stands United At '9 Pm For 9 Minutes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 3, requested Indians to switch off all the lights at their home, amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The Prime Minister urged all the citizens across the country to light diyas, candles and flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm. As India now has around 4,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 118 deaths, the event came forward as an attempt to unite the country amid bleak times.

Twitter lit up

The appeal was followed by a large number of Indians, who came out and did their bit in defying the fear of coronavirus. Netizens took to Twitter to share the images of their diyas and candles. Twitter was ignited with citizens standing strong and united amid these dark times. Many celebrities from the sports and Bollywood industry also came forward to stand together, united with all the Indians.

We stand together !!

We stand strong !!

We stand with our PM Modi ji !!#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Y1MSOy2JR4 — нαяιηαтн яє∂∂у ᴬᴬ (@harry_reddys) April 5, 2020

My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020

Even if the wind blows, we are not gonna let this flame go out. Because this is hope. And we won't let it dim!#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/saWtTpNati — Athar Javed (@DhinchikTaak) April 5, 2020

Sending out our love and light to the World and standing with #India and it's symbolic representation of faith, hope, spirit of unity and positivity!❤️

Lit 9 diays at 9pm for 9 minutes!✨@i_Sumant @narendramodi @PMOIndia #GoCoronaGo #9pm9minutes #COVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/Pk8nOtoBZZ — Richa Sharma (@RakishRicha) April 6, 2020

Let's come together and fight against this corona virus.Aao milkar is corona ke andhkar ko dur kare. #9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Bhk3HoSroh — Kaustubh (@Kaustubh6283) April 5, 2020

May this pandemic comes to an end soon 🙏 Wishing everyone a lot of positivity and speedy recovery to the ones who are fighting with it 💫#9pm9minutes pic.twitter.com/x3Cy2bB5f9 — Tʀɪsʜᴀ ♡ (@Sleepytinker___) April 5, 2020

