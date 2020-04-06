The Debate
COVID-19: Twitter Lights Up As India Stands United At '9 Pm For 9 Minutes'

General News

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, PM Narendra Modi urged Indians to stand together in solidarity and light candles and diyas, to eliminate darkness and spread positivity.

COVID-19: Indians stand together at '9 pm for 9 minutes', twitter lit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on April 3, requested Indians to switch off all the lights at their home, amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak. The Prime Minister urged all the citizens across the country to light diyas, candles and flashlights for nine minutes at 9 pm. As India now has around 4,298 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 118 deaths, the event came forward as an attempt to unite the country amid bleak times.

Read: '9 Minutes For India': EAM Jaishankar Lights Candles To Mark Fight Against COVID-19

Read: '9 Minutes For India': Katrina, Bhumi, Janhvi, Kriti, Arjun Light Diyas Against COVID19

Twitter lit up

The appeal was followed by a large number of Indians, who came out and did their bit in defying the fear of coronavirus. Netizens took to Twitter to share the images of their diyas and candles. Twitter was ignited with citizens standing strong and united amid these dark times. Many celebrities from the sports and Bollywood industry also came forward to stand together, united with all the Indians.

Read: Rohit Sharma Has A Witty Message For Indians During PM Modi's '9 PM-9 Minutes' Initiative

Read: PM Modi Lights A Lamp During '9 Minutes For India' To Vanquish Darkness Caused By COVID-19

