Amid Novel Coronavirus Threat, Special Isolation Ward Set Up At Patna Railway Hospital

A special isolation ward to combat the novel coronavirus has been set up in the railway hospital at Patna Junction station. It contains 10 beds along with various medical facilities. Moreover, a doctor and two nurses have been deployed at this ward. Speaking to ANI, Dr. Shyamal Das explained that the patient would be sent for advance treatment at another hospital if he showcased symptoms of COVID-19 during the 14-day quarantine period. He also clarified this ward would cater to suspected cases from nearby areas as well.

Read: India's 2nd Coronavirus Death Reported In Delhi; 68-yr-old Victim's Son Tests Positive Too

Dr. Shyamal Das remarked, “This isolation ward has been set up for the prevention of coronavirus. The quarantine period is for 14 days and in case if symptoms emerge, the patient will be sent for advance treatment.” He added, “If we receive any cases from the neighbouring areas (of the railway station) via this helpline number, we will attend to that patient as well.”

Read: "Europe Has Now Become The Epicenter Of The Coronavirus Pandemic": WHO's Big Statement

The outbreak of COVID-19

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 129 countries in the world. Presently, there are 1,42,320 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,388 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Recently, the World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak as 'pandemic'. Two days later, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that Europe had become the new epicenter of the novel coronavirus. To buttress this point, he highlighted that more cases were being reported every day in Europe than they were in China at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Furthermore, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. So far, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India is 83, with one death reported in Kalaburagi and Delhi each.

Read: Netflix Temporarily Suspends All Production In US & Canada Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Congress' Nirupam Terms CM Uddhav's Coronavirus Steps A 'panic Move'; Argues Against It

(With ANI inputs)