Crimes Against Dalits Up: BJP's Malviya Reminds Rahul Gandhi Who Is In Power In Rajasthan

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya didn't spare a minute to target former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the latter's tweet on the gruesome atrocity on two Dalit men in Rajasthan. After a video of a brutal assault on the two men went viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted his request to the Congress government in the state to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. On this, Amit Malviya alleged that crimes against women and Dalits in the state have risen since Congress took power there.

State government? The Chief Minister is also the Home Minister and his name is Ashok Gehlot. Just in case you didn’t know who is responsible for the brutality against Dalits in the state...



Ever since Congress formed govt in Rajasthan, crime against Dalits and women has shot up. https://t.co/zlY2yf7Y1s — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 20, 2020

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government assumed power in Rajasthan in December 2018. Before that, the state was ruled by BJP under CM Vasundhara Raje. According to the most recent National Crime Records Bureau data, Rajasthan reported 4607 cases of crimes against Dalits in 2018.

Atrocity on camera

Two men, allegedly Dalits, were brutally thrashed in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district for allegedly stealing Rs 500 on Sunday, February 16. Visuals show that they were tied to a pole and tortured for the petty crime. The matter came to light when a video showcasing the brutality went viral. The police have detained five people in connection with the case.

The two Dalit men who were caught stealing Rs 500 from a showroom were thrashed by the employees of the same place on Sunday, February 16. The victims lodged an FIR against their abusers, on Wednesday, February 19. The showroom staffers have also registered a case against the two Dalit men for theft.

Visuals showing the assault

The video shows several people beating up one of the two Dalit men at a petrol station in a village of Nagaur district. This place was reportedly 230 km far from Jaipur. The two Dalit men were reportedly in their early twenties. Visuals show that the staffers stripped one man and violated him with a screwdriver. They allegedly poured petrol on his genitals as well, say media reports.

