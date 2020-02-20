'BJP's Malviya, GVL Accused Me Of Being ISI Agent, Will Send Defamation Notice': Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said he will send defamation notice to BJP leaders GVL Narasimha Rao and Amit Malviya for accusing him of being "ISI mole". Speaking to reporters in Indore, the former Madhya Pradesh CM asked if he is an ISI mole, then why has not he been arrested?

'If that is the case then PM and Amit Shah are incompetent'

"I received info that BJP spokespersons Narasimha Rao and Amit Malviya accused me of being an ISI mole. If that is the case then Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are incompetent, why have not I been arrested? I will send both of them (Rao and Malviya) defamation notice," Singh said.

'Was Digvijaya Singh working as a handler?'

Earlier, BJP leader Narasimha Rao said that there is a "connection emerging between Congress' idea of Hindu terror and LeT and ISI's 26/11 strategy". "We can see a connection emerging between Congress' idea of Hindu terror and LeT and ISI's 26/11 strategy. Was someone from India helping ISI as a handler to give terrorists Hindu identity? Was Digvijaya Singh working as a handler? Congress should answer this," he said.

Rao’s statement came after Union Minister Piyush Goyal slammed the grand old party for trying to raise the false bogey of Hindu terror post 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Cong defends Digvijaya

Reacting to this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came to the defence of Digvijaya Singh and said that the background was different when 'Hindu terror' word was coined. Giving an example of Mecca Masjid blast which ultimately led to the arrest of Pragya Thakur and others, Adhir said that terrorists always camouflage and do not carry out attacks with their actual identity.

He further praised the UPA government for revealing everything about the attack adding that Ajmal Kasab was later hanged during the Congress' tenure.

The whole controversy erupted after the launch of former Mumbai top cop Rakesh Maria’s autobiography Let Me Say It Now. Maria was given the responsibility of investigating the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the top ex-cop in his book has claimed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which had executed the Mumbai attack had planned to project the attack as a case of Hindu terror and Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Azmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru's Samir Chaudhari.

(With ANI inputs)