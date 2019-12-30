The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Amit Shah Backs Sadhguru's 'historical Perspective' To The Amended Citizenship Act

General News

Advising protestors to stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, shared a video of Sadhguru explanation on the Act

Written By Suchitra Karthikeyan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit Shah

Advising protestors to stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, shared a video of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru explaining the Act. He urged the youth to understand the 'historical perspective' of the Bill. PM Modi too had shared Sadhguru's video on the Act, extolling that the explanation on CAA was lucid and has brilliantly highlighted our culture of brotherhood.

PM Modi shares Sadhguru's video on CAA, says he highlights our culture of brotherhood

Amit Shah shares Sadhguru's take on CAA

Should confiscate properties of all who destroy public property: Sadhguru on CAA protests

Sadhguru on anti-CAA protests

Previously on December 18, Sadhguru took to Twitter and said that no one has the rights to destroy the public property in the country. This comes after a group of student protesters were allegedly accused of burning down four buses amidst the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Sadhguru, in his tweet, also asserted that the government should confiscate the private property of the people who destroy public amenities. 

HRD Minister warns protesting students, says 'Centre won't tolerate politicking'

Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests. 

Yogi Adityanath slams protesting UP students: 'Main job is to raise anti-national slogans'

Several universities  - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Section 144 has been imposed in select areas and internet too has been shut down in several places. The protest is against CAA which seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRIYANKA VADRA EVADES QUESTION
BJP WORKERS TARGETED IN COOCHBEHAR
CONG MISLEADING PEOPLE: G K REDDY
CONSPIRACY DURING IMRAN'S DHARNA
DHONI'S UNIQUE RECORD AGAINST KOHLI
UNICEF'S EFFORTS IN WEST BENGAL