Amit Shah Backs Sadhguru's 'historical Perspective' To The Amended Citizenship Act

Advising protestors to stop believing lies and half-truths on CAA, Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, shared a video of Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru explaining the Act. He urged the youth to understand the 'historical perspective' of the Bill. PM Modi too had shared Sadhguru's video on the Act, extolling that the explanation on CAA was lucid and has brilliantly highlighted our culture of brotherhood.

Here is a very well articulated explanation by @SadhguruJV ji. I urge everyone, especially the youth, to watch and get a historical perspective on why we need CAA. Do share it with others too. #IndiaSupportsCAAhttps://t.co/E412q2b0K2 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 30, 2019

Previously on December 18, Sadhguru took to Twitter and said that no one has the rights to destroy the public property in the country. This comes after a group of student protesters were allegedly accused of burning down four buses amidst the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Sadhguru, in his tweet, also asserted that the government should confiscate the private property of the people who destroy public amenities.

Whatever the issue, no one has any right to destroy public property. Buses that you burn do not belong to Government but to people funded by our tax money. All who destroy public property their properties must be confiscated and costs recovered. -Sg #CAAProtest — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 18, 2019

The protests against CAA which began in Assam has now spread throughout the country. Violent protests were witnessed in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Bihar, Delhi, and Maharashtra. While thousands have been detained by the police throughout the country, at least 27 people have died till date in these protests.

Several universities - Jamia Millia, Aligarh, Madras University witnessed clashes between police and students which resulted in alleged lathi- charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Section 144 has been imposed in select areas and internet too has been shut down in several places. The protest is against CAA which seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.