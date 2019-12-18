Should Confiscate Properties Of All Who Destroy Public Property: Sadhguru On CAA Protests

Spiritual leader Sadhguru took to the microblogging website Twitter, on Wednesday and said that no one has the rights to destroy the public property in the country. This comes after a group of student protesters were allegedly accused of burning down four buses amidst the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests. Sadhguru, in his tweet, also asserted that the government should confiscate the private property of the people who destroy public amenities.

Sadhguru on anti-CAA protests

Whatever the issue, no one has any right to destroy public property. Buses that you burn do not belong to Government but to people funded by our tax money. All who destroy public property their properties must be confiscated and costs recovered. -Sg #CAAProtest — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) December 18, 2019

Anti-CAA protests by students

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. The students of Jamia Millia Islamia University claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors allegedly torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

After the student and police clash, a few students were detained. The Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital. Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed, and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students.

The Citizenship Amendment Act

The Act seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants.

Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 6 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Act. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAA. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

