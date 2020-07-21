Meghalaya Flood: Amit Shah Dials CM Sangma To Assure Centre's Help; Condoles Loss Of Lives

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday spoke to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and assured all support in dealing with the flood situation in the state. At least five people have lost their lives and over a lakh have been affected due to the floods in the plain belt of West Garo Hills in Meghalaya.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah apprised about his conversation with the Chief Minister and further condoled the loss of lives due to floods.

Loss of lives due to the floods in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya is very disturbing.



I have spoken to the Chief Minister, Shri @SangmaConrad and assured him all possible help from the Central government. Nation stands resolutely with the people of Meghalaya in these trying times. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 21, 2020

Meghalaya floods

West Garo Hills in Meghalaya has witnessed a surge in water levels since the last one week, with most areas submerged under the flood. Due to this, there was a backflow in the Brahmaputra river. As many as 175 villages have been affected by the flood.

Taking cognizance of the floods, the government has assured an ex gratia payment to the family members of those who lost their lives in the floods. Additionally, the district administration has set up 22 relief camps as over 1,70,000 people affected by the floods,

Opposition MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma visited the areas to take stock of the situation. Speaking to ANI, Congress spokesperson Zenith Sangma said, "It is the duty of the district administration and the government to help the affected areas. I visited the community quarantine centres. While the social distancing norms are being maintained, no assistance has been provided by the government so far."

