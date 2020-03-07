Oil Min Dharmendra Pradhan Asks Women Staff To 'shatter All Glass Ceilings'

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sent a personal message to all women employees of both Ministries, PSUs and allied bodies. In a nicely worded letter, he asked women employees to shatter all glass ceilings that come their way and said that all forms of discrimination are bound to be demolished.

Terming the International Women’s Day an occasion to celebrate “Ispati Irada” or steely resolve of women to excel, serve and inspire, Pradhan said that Indian women are excelling and leading in varied endeavours. "They are venturing into uncharted territories, creating new landmarks and reshaping our society and economy," he further added.

Women-driven growth

Lauding women discharging critical responsibilities in petroleum and steel sectors, he said that the dedication and determination of women employees he witnessed during various interactions reinforced his belief that the next wave of growth will be driven by women. "Whether it is achieving 300 MTPA steel production or providing energy justice to all Indians, contribution of women will drive India’s formidable steps towards these goals and make the team stronger," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Contribute to #SheInspiresUs

The minister also appealed to women employees to contribute to the #SheInspiresUs campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and share stories of triumph, service to the society and efforts which contribute towards building a New India.

In order to celebrate the occasion of Women’s Day 2020, PM Modi on March 2 took to Twitter to announce that he would be giving away the charge of all his social media accounts on March 8 to women whose life and work have inspired people. In the same tweet, he also asked citizens to put forward the stories of inspirational women with #SheInspiresUs.

(PTI photo)

