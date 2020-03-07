'Need To Establish A Chair For Women In Indian Media': Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smirti Irani released a report on Saturday on Status of Women in Media in South Asia. She informed that investing in women is not just a social expenditure but an investment in the economy of the country.

As per the official release, Irani stated told that the ministry will be happy to collaborate with the IIMs to conduct a study on the impact of evolving technology on women in India.

The event was organized by the Press Information Bureau and the Indian Institute of Management (IIMC) on the eve of International Women's Day.

Smriti Irani tweeted, "Released Report on ‘Status of Women in Media in South Asia’ at a Roundtable on Women in Emerging India organised by @PIB_India & @IIMC_India on the eve of International Women’s Day."

The Minister also congratulated IIMC to bring out the report. She further urged to share the report with heads and owners of media houses to bring notice to their gender gap and inequity that exists in newsrooms.

The official handle of the Ministry of Women and Child Development tweeted:

The Minister also proposed to establish a chair for women in Indian Media which can set an example for young women and men for becoming legendary reporters in the country.

Irani pronounced that research needs to be done on women in regional media and the support ecosystem required by them during their job in the field.

The report has been brought out in two volumes and prepared after studying the working conditions of women in media in nine countries of South Asia. The report has been researched in collaboration with the South Asia Women's Network (SWAN) and the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development.