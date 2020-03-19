The Debate
The Debate
Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's 'Janta-curfew' Initiative, Calls It 'inspiring And Necessary'

General News

Home Minister Amit Shah reinforced the ideas & suggestions put forth by PM Narendra Modi in his address, to collectively combat the deadly Coromavirus pandemic

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reinforced the ideas and suggestions put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation, to collectively combat the deadly Coromavirus pandemic. 

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, PM Modi's mantra of 'Hum Swasth to Jag Swasth', was extremely 'inspiring and necessary'. He added that the Prime Minister's resolve and restraint approach is the most effective way to stop the epidemic.

Further lauding the 'Janta-curfew' initiative called by PM Modi, Amit Shah encouraged citizens to stay in their homes from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 and make the public curfew a great success.

Expressing gratitude towards social workers

In a subsequent tweet, Amit Shah said, PM Narendra Modi's suggestion to thank all those engaged in the service of humanity, will show our gratitude towards them, and empower their works. 

"On March 22 at 5 pm, Prime Minister's suggestion to pay his thanks to all those engaged in the service of humanity in these odd circumstances will not only show our gratitude to these people but will also provide a new power to those who are adamant on 'Seva Parmo Dharma," Shah tweeted.

PM Modi calls for 'Janata Curfew' initiative

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister. 

During the self-imposed Janta Curfew, people are advised to restrain from non-essential movement across the country and remain in their respective homes. The 'Janta Curfew' comes amid the global pandemic and is a national movement in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

First Published:
