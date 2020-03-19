Amit Shah Lauds PM Modi's 'Janta-curfew' Initiative, Calls It 'inspiring And Necessary'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reinforced the ideas and suggestions put forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation, to collectively combat the deadly Coromavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Amit Shah said, PM Modi's mantra of 'Hum Swasth to Jag Swasth', was extremely 'inspiring and necessary'. He added that the Prime Minister's resolve and restraint approach is the most effective way to stop the epidemic.

Further lauding the 'Janta-curfew' initiative called by PM Modi, Amit Shah encouraged citizens to stay in their homes from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22 and make the public curfew a great success.

देश से प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी द्वारा माँगा गया ‘जनता-कर्फ्यू’ का समर्थन बहुत ही जरुरी है और आज समय की मांग भी है।



आइये हम भारतवासी 22 मार्च को सुबह 7 बजे से रात्रि 9 बजे तक अपने घरों में रहकर जनता कर्फ्यू को सफल बनाकर राष्ट्रहित में अपना योगदान दें। #IndiaFightsCorona — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 19, 2020

Expressing gratitude towards social workers

In a subsequent tweet, Amit Shah said, PM Narendra Modi's suggestion to thank all those engaged in the service of humanity, will show our gratitude towards them, and empower their works.

"On March 22 at 5 pm, Prime Minister's suggestion to pay his thanks to all those engaged in the service of humanity in these odd circumstances will not only show our gratitude to these people but will also provide a new power to those who are adamant on 'Seva Parmo Dharma," Shah tweeted.

22 मार्च सायं 5 बजे इन विषम परिस्थिति में मानवता की सेवा में लगे सभी लोगों के प्रति अपना धन्यवाद अर्पित करने का प्रधानमंत्री जी का सुझाव न सिर्फ इन लोगों को हमारी कृतज्ञता दर्शायेगा बल्कि ‘सेवा परमो धर्म’ पर अड़िग इन सभी लोगों को एक नयी शक्ति भी प्रदान करेगा। #IndiaFightsCorona — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 19, 2020

PM Modi calls for 'Janata Curfew' initiative

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and issued the call for a 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday (March 22) from 7 AM to 9 PM. A 'Janta Curfew' is a nationwide self-imposed curfew, 'by the people, and for the people,' as stated by the Prime Minister.

During the self-imposed Janta Curfew, people are advised to restrain from non-essential movement across the country and remain in their respective homes. The 'Janta Curfew' comes amid the global pandemic and is a national movement in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

