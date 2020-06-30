Amit Shah Lauds PMGKAY Extension; Thanks Farmers, Taxayers For Helping Benefits Reach Poor

Union Home Minister Amit Shah appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's move to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) till November end. The Home Minister also expressed his gratitude to the 'hardworking' farmers and 'honest' taxpayers of the country which has helped the poor reap benefits. Shah highlighted that the extension of PMGKAY highlights PM Modi's sensitivity towards the poor and needy of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Home Minister stated that the credit of ensuring that no one goes to sleep hungry during the times of Coronavirus crisis in India shows the foresightedness of PM Modi and the effective implementation of PMGKAY. Following PM Modi's announcement, Shah has also called a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM) to ensure efficient implementation of the scheme. All 8 ministers are set to be present in the meeting scheduled to be chaired by the Home Minister at 7 pm on Tuesday.

गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना का विस्तार श्री @NarendraModi जी का करोड़ों गरीबों के प्रति संवेदनशीलता और उनके कल्याण के प्रति कटिबद्धतता को दर्शाता है। कोरोना काल में भारत जैसे विशाल देश में कोई भी भूखा नहीं सोया इसका श्रेय मोदीजी की दूरदर्शिता और इस योजना के सफल क्रियान्वयन को जाता है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2020

प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना का विस्तार कर गरीबों को नवंबर तक मुफ्त राशन देने के लिए @narendramodi जी का अभिनंदन करता हूँ।



साथ ही देश के मेहनती किसानों व ईमानदार करदाताओं का भी आभार व्यक्त करता हूँ जिनके परिश्रम व समर्पण से आज भर के गरीबों तक यह लाभ पहुँच रहा है। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 30, 2020

PM Modi extends PMGKAY benefits

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the nation and announced the extension of PMGKAY benefits until the end of November. Under the scheme, the Central Government shall provide either one kg of wheat or rice to every family of the needy till then end of the scheme. The Prime Minister in his live address informed that almost 80 crore people have benefitted under the PMGKAY scheme so far amid the Coronavirus forced lockdown.

Announcing the extension of PMGKAY, PM Modi highlighted that almost Rs 90,000 crores will be spent by the government in providing free ration till the end of November. He added that if the cost of the past three months is added, then the total relief amount under the PMGKAY scheme will reach Rs 1.5 lakh crores. Apart from wheat and rice, each family member will also be provided with 1 kg of Chana Dal monthly for free, PM Modi announced in his live speech.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that so far under the PMGKAR scheme, the Indian Government has provided free ration to the number of citizens that equals to 2.5 times of the entire American population, 12 times of Britain's population and twice of the European Union's population. PM Modi also made a note of the rising incidents of public negligence of the national directives issued to battle COVID-19. He called for a firm resolute amongst the citizens to observe the guidelines and urged citizens to remain cautious as monsoon prevails.

