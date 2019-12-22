Ashok Gehlot Asks PM Modi To Listen To States, Says 'even Allies Against CAA & NRC'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the Prime Minister should take cognizance of the situation and roll the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) back. The government has been facing a lot of opposition since the time it has rolled out the CAA and there have been widespread protests across the country.

READ: 'At Least Value Your Education, Read What CAA Is': PM Modi Slams Opposition's 'propaganda'

'Listen to the people'

CM Gehlot was addressing a crowd in Rajasthan when he said, "I have said it with an open heart, Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) & National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not going to be implemented in Rajasthan. Modi ji you should listen, 9 states have said it. Even your partners Bihar CM & Odisha CM who supported you in Parliament are saying they won't implement NRC. You should understand public sentiment and announce neither NRC in its current form, nor CAA will be implemented."

PM Modi's address at Ramlila ground

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi to officially kick off BJP's campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, which are expected to take place early in 2020.

READ: PM Modi Sets The Record Straight Over CAA, Adds 'NRC Was Drafted By Congress'

Attacking the Congress party and several members, including Gehlot, the PM said, "Mahatma Gandhi had said that the Sikhs & Hindus living in Pakistan will always be welcome in India. This Act is in line with the promise the Government of India made in 1947. Now that we're fulfilling the decades-old promise, why are they protesting against it? Former PM Manmohan Singh said in the Parliament that we should provide citizenship to the refugees coming from Bangladesh who have been religiously persecuted. Assam's former CM and senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi had written letters to the PM to provide help for religiously persecuted minorities from Bangladesh. The former & incumbent CM of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot too, had supported citizenship for these refugees. He had even asked the Central Govt for providing better facilities to the Hindus and Sikhs that have come from Pakistan."

READ: AMU Students, Teachers Expel V-C, Registrar Amid Protest Against CAA

Earlier in the speech, he claimed that there has been no division since his government took over and that his government has provided housing to a large number of people in Delhi, and also provided gas facility to a large number of people irrespective of their religion.

READ: PM Modi Counters Mamata Banerjee: 'Few Yrs Ago She Wanted Help For Bangladesh Refugees'