Anand Mahindra Gives 'off-road' Advice To Ride Through COVID-19 Crisis; See Video

Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, shared a thrilling video of a 70-year old jeep, calling it a “visual metaphor” for ongoing pandemic and efforts to brave it. In the video, a man tries to drive over a massive ‘golden’ crack in a classic jeep that came out just after World War II.

The 2 minutes 20 seconds long nail-biting video clip shared on Mahindra’s Twitter account keeps viewers on their toes as the man tries to drive over the crack. The narrator says that the 1948 Willys CJ2A jeep has no power steering, no huge tires and no modern technology, making the task even more difficult.

The man, Stan Fuller, manoeuvres the front tires through the crack and the full video uploaded of YouTube shows that he successfully drives over the crack. Mahindra said that many people forwarded the clip to him, knowing he would enjoy it. However, the billionaire businessman also saw a “visual metaphor” to ride through the ongoing health crisis.

Read: Anand Mahindra Holds First Virtual Shareholders' Meet; Shares His 'most Difficult' Moment

Netizens want similar off-roader

Mahindra suggested that people need “off-road” skills to negotiate the impact of coronavirus pandemic on our lives. The video has garnered over 150,000 views and the tweet has been liked over 8k times within 24 hours.

Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it. But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills! pic.twitter.com/RaxZUt4xZN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2020

While some social media users thanked him for sharing the thought on “off-road” skills to negotiate pandemic, other users suggested him to come up with similar off-roader. “Very well said .. we all need off road (sic) skills. Thanks for this beautiful thought,” commented a user. “Yes, this is how all of us are trying to stand once again in our lives that is (sic) going through perils and hazards of living a peaceful life,” said another user. Check other social media reactions:

It reminds the strength and capabilities of mahindra jeep.... India has travelled a lot in Mahindra jeep... Still we can find easily on roads.... Perfect match to indian rural needs and offcourse "off-roads" 🙏🙏 — रत्नेश पंडित (@pandit78611) July 31, 2020

May be Sir, you might re-think to go for manufacturing tyres as it will be a backward integration for your Automobile business, isn't it ?. — KKRathi (@rprkkrathi) July 31, 2020

Read: Anand Mahindra’s Advice To ‘relax’ Over The Weekend Triggers Inspirational Twitter Thread

Read: PM Modi Lauds Mahindra Group For Setting Up University, Calls It 'noble Gesture'