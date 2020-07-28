Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Biker's Lucky Escape As Bolero Rams Into Out-of-control JCB

Indian businessman Anand Mahindra recently retweeted a video of a Mahindra Bolero ramming into an out-of-control JCB and saving the life of a motorcyclist. In the short clip, one can see a biker waiting at the side of a road when a JCB excavator behind him lost control and headed straight into his direction. While the rattled biker can be seen trying to run away, a speeding Bolero is then seen emerging from the other side of the road and ramming straight into the JCB excavator.

The video captured the narrow escape of the biker and it also captured how the SUV changed the direction of the JCB. According to reports, the incident occurred near Thodukappu on the Kozhikode-Palakkad national highway last week. The motorcyclist reportedly sustained only minor scratches and the occupants of the Bolero were also unhurt.

While sharing the video, Mahindra in the caption wrote, “It seemed that the Bolero became a living thing and its only mission was to save the motorcyclist”.

ऐसा लग रहा था कि बोलेरो एक जीवित चीज बन गई और उसका एकमात्र मिशन मोटर साइकिल चालक को बचाना था https://t.co/Cki8glWB39 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 27, 2020

Netizens stunned

Since shared, the video has been viewed over one million times. With thousands of likes and comments, the video left netizens stunned. While some internet users praised the SUV driver for his quick thinking and saving more than just one life, others wrote, “There can't be a better crash test of a vehicle than this! And we can see Bolero passed with flying colours!” One internet user-added, “It shows the extraordinary manoeuvrability of the BOLERO...I am proud these types of vehicles are made in India and by MAHINDRA”.

Omg.....wat immaculate divine timing...

Somebody must be really praying hard for the guy — Ayan(★★Follow Back★★) (@Ayan_tweetr) July 27, 2020

Mahindra Bolero is not only a safe car but it saves life too, after this jaw dropping crash with The JCB I am sure it should be called the safest car among peers: Score's 5+ stars in safety rating @anandmahindra — Arvind Singh (@Arvindsd85) July 27, 2020

One more thing this accident proves.... The endurance of Mahindra Bolero. Not much happened to the vehicle and kept the driver safe too.



Hats off to the quality product too. 👍🏻 — Jasmeet Singh (@Jasmeet_16) July 27, 2020

The driver of bolero walks out unhurt even after this massive collision... The JCB was literally pushed by Bolero... No airbags, no abs and driver is safe and car has minimal damage... Kudos to @MahindraBolero — raghulan (@raghulanrcs) July 27, 2020

Bolero's bonnet remained intact inspite of headon collission and that too with JCB.



This is called real crash test with 5 🌟 Ratings — livnletliv27 (@livnletliv27) July 27, 2020

(Image: @anandmahindra/Twitter)

