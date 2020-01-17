The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares 'Sleeping Beauty' Proposal, Netizens Want To Know His Story

General News

When Anand Mahindra indicated that he did something special with his proposal but now has an ‘inferiority complex’, netizens wanted to know his story.

Anand Mahindra

Not long ago a video was making rounds on the internet in which a Boston-based filmmaker used classic Disney film Sleeping Beauty to propose his girlfriend. Now social media is abuzz after Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra group, posted the same video with few details about his own life. 

Read: Taika Waititi Is Being Eyed By Disney And Lucas Film To Helm The Future Of 'Star Wars'?

When the business tycoon indicated that he did something special with his proposal but now has an ‘inferiority complex’, netizens went berserk and wanted to know his story.

Read: 'Hawkeye' On Disney Plus Shelved Indefinitely Post Jeremy Renner Controversy

Story behind the proposal video

The Boston-based filmmaker Lee Loechler decided to put his girlfriend and himself into the animated version of the movie and took help from an Australian illustrator for the same. Lee rented a screening room at Coolidge Corner Theatre on December 30 to propose to Dr Sthuthi David, his girlfriend.

In the scene where Prince Philip wakes up Princess Aurora with a kiss, Lee edited the video to impose himself and Sthuthi where the filmmaker looked like Prince Philip Sthuthi like Princess Aurora. The video has garnered more than 1.4 million views since it was uploaded on YouTube on Thursday. The video has more than 20,000 views on Instagram where Lee shared the live feed of the proposal.

"It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months I’ve been working with @kaylacoombs to animate @stutzd4 and myself into her favorite movie, Sleeping Beauty," wrote Lee in the Instagram post.

Read: When Bella Thorne Stopped Listening To People And Left Disney, This Is How She Felt

Read: Man Creates Special Version Of Disney's 'Sleeping Beauty' To Propose, Video Goes Viral

