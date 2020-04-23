Anand Mahindra Turns Nostalgic, Shares Some 'heavy-duty' Pics From Childhood; Check

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting posts on Twitter which his followers seem to like so much so that they make sure to make every one of it viral. Recently, Mahindra shared a video of old nostalgic things for all the fellow baby boomers on social media, including himself. While sharing the video, he mentioned his favorite thing which he used to like doing when he was a kid. He wrote, 'My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum."

The video featured some of the old things that are rarely available in the present time, and also took netizens to the pre-internet era when even playing chidiya udd with siblings was considered a good time spent. The video showed old-style packaging of products like Frooti, Lux soap, Nirma washing powder, jelly bellies, Toblerone, etc. It also featured the iconic Nokia phone, old telephones, camera roll, walkman, and the famous Natraj mathematical instruments box that was the need of every Indian child at some point of time in life.

To fellow baby-boomers out there; some heavy-duty nostalgia. My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum. This also tells me that nostalgia will be even bigger business post-Covid, when we’ll hanker for the good old days #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/VriIiEUABO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2020

Reactions

These were the little joys of life. Licking the pnkish-red tips of the Phantom cigarettes and applying them on our lips. Collecting the plastic animals that came with our Binaca toothpastes. How simple we were. How complicated we have become. — Swapan Seth (@swapanseth) April 23, 2020

Yes rasna was the seasonal drink at that time and i used to feel like that it was a drink served only in 5 star hotels... 😅 — Er. K. Ravi Kiran (@RaviKiran_1990) April 23, 2020

That took me down memory lane! The one with the pencil and cassette is something only we can relate to! — Rujuta Rammohan (@rujuta_r) April 23, 2020

Cutting those little triangles to fold under the book spine was the high point — Sergius Barretto (@SergiusBarretto) April 23, 2020

😊😊🤗🤗 Sweet Childhood memories. — Lokesh Dutta (@lokesh_dutta) April 23, 2020

