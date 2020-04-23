Anand Mahindra Turns Nostalgic, Shares Some 'heavy-duty' Pics From Childhood; Check

Anand Mahindra shared a video of old nostalgic things for all the baby boomers, including himself. Mahindra's video has garnered over 89,000 views on Twitter.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

Indian industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for sharing interesting posts on Twitter which his followers seem to like so much so that they make sure to make every one of it viral. Recently, Mahindra shared a video of old nostalgic things for all the fellow baby boomers on social media, including himself. While sharing the video, he mentioned his favorite thing which he used to like doing when he was a kid. He wrote, 'My favourite was about putting brown paper covers on school notebooks with your mum."

The video featured some of the old things that are rarely available in the present time, and also took netizens to the pre-internet era when even playing chidiya udd with siblings was considered a good time spent. The video showed old-style packaging of products like Frooti, Lux soap, Nirma washing powder, jelly bellies, Toblerone, etc. It also featured the iconic Nokia phone, old telephones, camera roll, walkman, and the famous Natraj mathematical instruments box that was the need of every Indian child at some point of time in life. 

Reactions

