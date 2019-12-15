The Debate
Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Tweet Of A Baby Taped To The Wall, Netizens React

General News

Anand Mahindra on December 15, shared a hilarious tweet of a picture where a baby was stuck to the wall while its father or guardian was seen using an iPad.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand Mahindra

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Sunday, December 15, shared a hilarious tweet of a picture where a baby is stuck to the wall while its father or guardian is "babysitting". Referring to the picture, Mahindra jokingly said that his two-year-old grandson will be visiting him over the holidays and that "he should put into practice the advice on how to babysit". He further joked that it won't go down well with his family members. 

ANAND MAHINDRA'S TWEET

Netizens React

Several people have reacted to the hilarious tweet. 

Published:
COMMENT
