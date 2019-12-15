Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Tweet Of A Baby Taped To The Wall, Netizens React

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Sunday, December 15, shared a hilarious tweet of a picture where a baby is stuck to the wall while its father or guardian is "babysitting". Referring to the picture, Mahindra jokingly said that his two-year-old grandson will be visiting him over the holidays and that "he should put into practice the advice on how to babysit". He further joked that it won't go down well with his family members.

ANAND MAHINDRA'S TWEET

My 2 year old grandson is coming to visit us over the holidays and, coincidentally, someone shared this pic with me. I don’t think I should put into practice this advice on how to babysit; I suspect it won’t go down well with my daughter, son-in-law or my wife! 😅 pic.twitter.com/Qmi70RKcSq — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 15, 2019

Netizens React

Several people have reacted to the hilarious tweet.

U better show this picture Anandji ! Your grand son will surely like...@anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/H1hRI0tn7G — Radhama (@raomeenakshi7) December 15, 2019

A few moments later pic.twitter.com/O8MO5qNOT5 — Splendidlydull (@SplendidlyDull) December 15, 2019

This is disgusting... babies are like angels... and though naughty... must be handled with loving care 😊



...my precious moment with my precious second grandson 😍

👇 pic.twitter.com/7yBJySnMg9 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) December 15, 2019

Sir today's generation may have reverse picture as well. Be careful and btw it's really golden time to enjoy with kids. Do take some leave switching of the mobile 😄 — Nehal Dholakia (@DholakiaNehal) December 15, 2019

I used to be hanged on a hook in a cotton cloth......n mom says it worked well.....i enjoyed 😂😂😂😂 — Maj Divya (@ThinkDivya) December 15, 2019

