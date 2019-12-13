Latest Meme About 'Yes To All' Option On Windows Message Box Breaks Internet

Meme has become a tool to spread cultural ideas, commercial ideas, symbols and other practices from one mind to another. A recent meme to trend on social media is a Windows message box that has an option of 'Yes to All' and it is being applied to different questions asked by netizens on the internet. The meme has gained momentum and is trending in India.

People are choosing options for everything, from ordering food online to Ranveer Singh's wardrobe collection. From cricket to Bollywood, people on social media are using the meme to poke fun at anything they want. Many people chose to use references from movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Nayak to share the meme. It's time for you to think of an option that is more relevant than the ones given below. Take to your social media handle and share a joke with the meme.



*golgappe stall*



Bhaiya - Madam, teekha paani? Meetha paani? Jeera pani? Pudina pani?



Me - pic.twitter.com/2TuPunZBdk — Ujala Arora (@WhereIsMy_Food) December 10, 2019

Waiter - Aaj hamare yahan free buffet hai.. Aap ka kya order hai. pic.twitter.com/OWeFyrJbr4 — Pagla Dr. (@dr_pagla) December 12, 2019

Hanuman Ji on reaching sanjeevani parvat pic.twitter.com/NdaU3fbEEw — Why not? (@yogesh_m_) December 11, 2019

Reporter: Kaun kaun chor hai sir?



Anil Kapoor in Nayak: pic.twitter.com/28R9hnkQOk — Sir Yuzvendra (parody) (@SirYuzvendra) December 10, 2019

***** Gangs of Wasseypur *****



Kiska badla lega ?



-Baap ka,

-Dada ka,

-Bhai ka.



faizal : pic.twitter.com/urAi4g4WlN — Gujarati Chokro (@pubgkadeewana) December 12, 2019

Deleting images of notes after you see "Congratulations you've cleared the exam" pic.twitter.com/winOdciKO6 — Aarpee (@TweetsofRP) December 10, 2019

Kon kon log mujhe pasand nahi hai?



BTS fans?

Tik Tokers?

Relatives?

Mere tweet rt nahi karne wale?



Me : pic.twitter.com/Pp8EfULTiV — Savage_नारी_ 😼 (@atram_shatram) December 11, 2019

*restaurant scenes*



Friend: Kya bolun? Pizza, Chinese, Chole Bhature, Chaat ya Main Course?



Me: pic.twitter.com/cMsBrSOgkI — Naveen Kukreja (@NaveenRKukreja) December 12, 2019