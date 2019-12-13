The Debate
Latest Meme About 'Yes To All' Option On Windows Message Box Breaks Internet

Rest of the World News

A recent meme to trend on social media is a Windows' message box that has an option of "Yes to All" and it is being applied to different questions by netizens.

latest meme

Meme has become a tool to spread cultural ideas, commercial ideas, symbols and other practices from one mind to another. A recent meme to trend on social media is a Windows message box that has an option of 'Yes to All' and it is being applied to different questions asked by netizens on the internet. The meme has gained momentum and is trending in India.

People are choosing options for everything, from ordering food online to Ranveer Singh's wardrobe collection. From cricket to Bollywood, people on social media are using the meme to poke fun at anything they want. Many people chose to use references from movies like Gangs of Wasseypur and Nayak to share the meme. It's time for you to think of an option that is more relevant than the ones given below. Take to your social media handle and share a joke with the meme. 
 

