'Hawkeye' On Disney Plus Shelved Indefinitely Post Jeremy Renner Controversy

Hawkeye featuring Jeremy Renner reprising the role of Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye was scheduled to start production in mid-2020. The show would reportedly revolve around Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye training Kate Bishop to take over the mantle of the archer superhero. The series was scheduled to release of Disney's streaming platform in the fall of 2021, but now the production of the series has been indefinitely delayed by Marvel Studios.

Hawkeye series delayed

Various reasons have reportedly hampered the initial plan of Marvel cinematic universe's phase four plans. While Hawkeye's production has been delayed indefinitely, shows like Loki and WandaVision will be debuting earlier than the dates previously scheduled. The reason behind Hawkeye's delayed production is being heavily speculated around to be Jeremy Renner's domestic issues.

The 49-year-old actor Jeremy Renner was accused by his ex-wife of attempted murder and suicide back in October 2019. Rumours of Marvel Studios considering removing Jeremy Renner from the role of Clint Barton. Though Jeremy Renner's legal dispute with ex-wife may not be the specific reason behind the series getting delayed, it is reportedly a contributing factor.

On the other hand, Marvel Studios is also reportedly eyeing to cast Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye series. But, the Bumblebee actor has shown little to no interest in the project, leaving the studios to negotiate a deal or look for other actors. Marvel Studios head Kevin Fiege is also reportedly working to revamp the phase four of the Marvel cinematic universe to bind the shows and movies together even further with interconnected storytelling. This has led to both Loki and WandaVision releasing at the end of 2020 itself. As per reports, WandaVision from Disney Plus will directly lead into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Image courtesy - Marvel Studios Instagram

