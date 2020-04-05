‘Extraordinary Safety’: Anand Mahindra Impressed With Cashier’s Technique

Amid coronavirus pandemic, people are trying various ways to keep themselves safe and one banker has come up with a creative solution. Taking to Twitter, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, shared a video on April 4 where a banker is seen heating the cheques with the help of a steam iron machine. In the video, the banker is first seen picking up the cheque with the help of a cooking tong and then heating it with the iron machine. Although, Mahindra says that he is not sure if the technique works, but he sure found it creative.

In my #whatsappwonderbox I have no idea if the cashier’s technique is effective but you have to give him credit for his creativity! 😊 pic.twitter.com/yAkmAxzQJT — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 4, 2020

READ: Good News: Bulldog Delivers Goodies To Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

'Extraordinary safety'

Since shared, the video has been viewed more than two lakh times and received almost 21,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, one user wrote, “I hope the bank gets little scientific and provide them a UV box where they can disinfect chq, notes or any other doc in seconds”. Another said, “Bank cashier killing Coronavirus. Only Indians can come up with such ideas. But truly amazing!”.

Dear Sir, thank you for sharing the video of our #BankofBaroda branch & appreciating the creativity of our staff member. #COVID19 — Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) April 4, 2020

Money Laundering,😀😀😀 — Sundar Ramachandran (@sramacha) April 4, 2020

READ: Good News: 5 Positive Stories To Help You Beat The Coronavirus Gloom

Only creative people, appreciate creativity and innovation. — Live Delhi (@LiveNewDelhi) April 4, 2020

Creativity and new ideas are most welcome at this time and are a huge relief to a humanity in distress. If novel coronovirus is challenging us, we shall challenge it back with our very own novel ideas! God Bless us all! — SRINIVAZ VASU (@srinivazvasu) April 4, 2020

READ: Zoom App: Man Tickles The Internet With Hilarious Background Trick, Netizens In Splits

Safety first, using ordinary resources for extraordinary safety. 👌👌 — Lone Wolf 🦊 (@theaniket001) April 4, 2020

Necessity is the mother of invention.

It is known that the Corona Virus does not survive above 60 deg C. Steam Press takes the temperature on the surface up to 100 deg C or more.

But can this be done for each note is the main question. Seems practically challenging — Niraj Rathi (@nirajrathiji) April 4, 2020

He must be expert in Roti making, the way he is handling the 'Chimta'. — M K Yadav (@m_kumarind) April 4, 2020

READ: Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch