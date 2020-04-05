The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

‘Extraordinary Safety’: Anand Mahindra Impressed With Cashier’s Technique

General News

Taking to Twitter, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, shared a video on April 4 where a banker is seen heating the cheques with the help of a steam iron machine.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
safety

Amid coronavirus pandemic, people are trying various ways to keep themselves safe and one banker has come up with a creative solution. Taking to Twitter, business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, shared a video on April 4 where a banker is seen heating the cheques with the help of a steam iron machine. In the video, the banker is first seen picking up the cheque with the help of a cooking tong and then heating it with the iron machine. Although, Mahindra says that he is not sure if the technique works, but he sure found it creative. 

READ: Good News: Bulldog Delivers Goodies To Neighbors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Watch Video

'Extraordinary safety'

Since shared, the video has been viewed more than two lakh times and received almost 21,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, one user wrote, “I hope the bank gets little scientific and provide them a UV box where they can disinfect chq, notes or any other doc in seconds”. Another said, “Bank cashier killing Coronavirus. Only Indians can come up with such ideas. But truly amazing!”. 

READ: Good News: 5 Positive Stories To Help You Beat The Coronavirus Gloom

READ: Zoom App: Man Tickles The Internet With Hilarious Background Trick, Netizens In Splits

READ: Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
safety
UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO STAY SAFE
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
Rohit Sharma
ROHIT URGES INDIA TO UNITE
Tablighi Jamaat
AMIT MALVIYA SHARES STATS
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG