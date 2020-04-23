How Alka Lamba Incited Youth Congress Before Attack On Arnab Goswami; Hailed Them After

Hours before Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray Goswami were attacked on their way home from Republic's studios in Mumbai at quarter-past-midnight late on Wednesday night, Congress leader Alka Lamba on had asked the Congress workers across the country to hit the streets over Arnab's questioning of Sonia Gandhi over the Palghar mob lynching.

Taking to Twitter, in a number of tweets Lamba, urged the Congress workers to take a stand and hit the streets. She herself also posted a video from a Bollywood movie scene from Munna Bhai where the lead was hitting another person on the screen clearly ending a message to her followers.

READ | How Alka Lamba Celebrated Youth Congress After Arnab Goswami's Attackers' Confession

Further, Lamba in a tweet had said that Congress workers across the country are upset with Arnab Goswami for his statement on Sonia Gandhi. She also threatened that if Maharashtra CM does not take action against him then nobody can stop the Congress workers from hitting the streets.

On Thursday, Congress leader Alka Lamba celebrated the youth wing of the party. Alka Lamba in a tweet posted at 3 AM on Thursday wrote, "Long live youth Congress"

युवा काँग्रेस जिंदाबाद :) 🇮🇳👍. — Alka Lamba - अलका लाम्बा🇮🇳 (@LambaAlka) April 22, 2020

READ | Read Arnab Goswami & Samyabrata Ray Goswami's Full Complaint Copy After Physical Attack

Arnab narrates the physical attack on him

Arnab in his written complaint to the Mumbai Police mentioned about Lamba's tweet and said, "Congress leader Alka Lamba's celebration of the attack on me further reinforces my belief that this attack on me and my wife Samyabrata Ray has been orchestrated by Sonia Gandhi and her close circle of Congress leaders at a time when we have raised questions about her accountability in several cases."

The attack came after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier. The attack took place at Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, just a short distance away from Arnab's house, as he and his wife - Republic TV Editor Samyabrata Ray Goswami - were driving back in their Toyota Corolla. The goons, who used their bike to block Arnab's car and took a good hard look to identify him in the front seat before launching their attack, were caught by Arnab's security and are now in Mumbai Police's custody. After they were apprehended, the attackers confessed to Arnab's security that they were from the youth Congress and were sent by the party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

CLINCHER | Official Congress Posts & Photos With Senior Party Netas Betray Arnab Goswami's Attackers

READ | Arnab Goswami Attacked By Congress Goons In Mumbai While Driving Back Home With His Wife

READ | Anupam Kher Terms Physical Attack On Arnab Goswami 'utter Cowardice'; Peers Echo Veteran