Andhra Govt Appoints 2 Disha Special Officers For Probing Sexual Offences Within 7 Days

Acting on the recently passed Disha act, Andhra government has on Thursday, has appointed IAS officer Dr. Kritika Shukla and IPS Additional superintendent of Police M. Deepika as Special Officers for the implementation of the act, according to ANI. Dr. Shukla who is currently Director, Women Development & Child Welfare has been given this additional responsibility while M Deepika has been transferred from her current posting at Kurnool.

Previously on December 13, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed the Disha Act, 2019, amid nation-wide outrage over the Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder case. The new legislation mandates the disposal of cases of atrocities against women within 21 days. Delhi & Kerala government too have shown interest in implementing a similar act in their respective states.

What is Disha Act?

The Bill amends the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act to provide for a maximum sentence of death penalty in offences of rape, gang-rape, child-rape, acid-attack and setting up of special sessions courts (fast-track courts) in every district for dealing with such cases. It amends the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to ensure that police investigation in cases of rape and acid attack is completed in 7 days, and further that the judicial trial is completed within 14 days. It further amends the CrPC to ensure that all appeals and revision petitions are settled within 3 months.

HC orders re-post mortem of Telangana encounter

Meanwhile, on December 21, the Telangana High Court ordered a re-postmortem of the mortal remains of the four accused in the rape and murder case of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. All the four accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu 's family were killed in an encounter by Telangana police on December 6. Earlier on December 12, the Supreme Court bench ordered a 3-member panel headed by retired SC judge V S Sipurkar to probe into the encounter and set a 6-month deadline to file a report of their findings. The accused had raped and murdered a 27-year old vet.

