Anti-CAA Protests: Congress Demands Judicial Probe Into 'unlawful Conduct' Of UP Police

Congress made a vehement demand for a judicial inquiry into the "unlawful conduct" of the Uttar Pradesh Police during the violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act last week. The Congress party asserted that the conduct of the State Police has been observed and reported to be patently unlawful, destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens. The 14-page memorandum to Governor Anandiben Patel was signed by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party state president Ajay Kumar Lallu.

"This is unbefitting of a force that is dutybound to safeguard and protect the rights of every citizen," said the memorandum handed over to the governor by Lallu and some other senior leaders. Priyanka Gandhi, who is present in Lucknow, was, however, not part of the delegation that went to the Raj Bhawan.

More than 60 people have been identified for violence during the protests against CAA in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur and Gorakhpur. On the directives of Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the violent protests was constituted subsequent to the violent protests. As of now, at least 21 people have been killed including an 8-year-old and injured others in the protests opposing CAA.

Yogi Adityanath on anti-CAA protests

The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath courted controversy after asserting that "revenge" would be taken against the anti-CAA protesters and that their properties will be seized and auctioned to compensate. He further claimed that the crackdown on rioters has "silenced" protests. On Sunday, Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against those trying to spread rumours about CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Those involved in violence have been identified through video, CCTV footage; 'we will take revenge from them'. Properties of those involved in damaging public assets will be seized and auctioned to compensate for losses. Violence in the name of democracy not acceptable," said the Uttar Pradesh CM.

Violence was witnessed across Uttar Pradesh, wherein even several videos of mobs of protestors attack Police have emerged, while the Police too have resorted to lathi-charge, tear gas, batons, and violence in several places of protests. The Uttar Pradesh Police informed that 5,500 people have been detained and arrested over 1100 to date. Several places like Meerut, Lucknow, Bijnor, Rampur, Kanpur, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Lucknow witnessed rampant violence.

