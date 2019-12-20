CAA: Dilip Ghosh Calls WB CM Mamta 'anti-national', Says 'she Is Speaking Pak's Language'

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for opposing implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act by claiming that she is carrying out "anti-national" activities. Ghosh accused Mamata Banerjee of speaking the language of Pakistan. He also said that she has no right to hold the CM's post.

"Mamata Banerjee is indulging in anti-national activities. She is speaking the language of Pakistan. The elected Chief Minister is neither accepting the Parliament nor the President. In such a situation, she has no right to be in the post," he said while speaking to media. "The way Pakistan says to go to the United Nations (UN) on every issue, similarly Mamata Banerjee is also refusing to accept the law of the country and is talking about going to the UN," he added.

Mamata calls for UN-referendum into CAA

Pushing for UN interference in India's Citizenship Act, CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked for a referendum by the people conducted by the United Nations, while speaking at an anti-CAA rally in Kolkata. She has dared the Centre to let the people vote on the Act to judge if they really accept the Act. Violent protests against the act have been witnessed across the nation.

"If BJP has guts, let an impartial oragnization like the United Nations or Human Rights Commission do a referendum on CAA and ask people if they accept it or not. No BJP, No TMC involved. Let's see what people say," she said. She further alleged that BJP was making its cadres wear skull caps while vandalising properties to malign a particular community. She also slammed the BJP for the sudden need for proof of citizenship it was demanding.

Draws BJP's ire

Reacting to Mamata's statement, Union Minister Babul Supriyo, speaking to Republic TV said that such "bizarre statements are USP of Mamata Banerjee" and asked her "to follow the Indian Constitution". Banerjee had organised protests since Monday to oppose CAA – 'No CAB No NRC'. She has slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying," Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why to spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question." She has repeatedly stated, "We will never allow NRC exercise and Citizenship Act in Bengal."

(With ANI inputs)

