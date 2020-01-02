Appointed AIMIM Spokesperson By Owaisi, Waris Pathan Says 'will Speak Up For Minorities'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announced the appointment of Dr. Ghaffar Quadri as the working president of the Maharashtra unit and Waris Pathan as the national spokesperson. In an interaction with Republic World over his appointment, Waris Pathan asserted that he would become the voice for the minority communities of the country as the party's newly appointed mouthpiece of the AIMIM and that he would take the ideology of the party forward.

Dr. Ghaffar Quadri has been appointed as the Working President of @aimim_national Maharashtra unit



I am sure that AIMIM will only grow in Maharashtra under his leadership@warispathan will also be taking over as National Spokesperson for AIMIM. I wish him all the best as well — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 2, 2020

Waris Pathan said, "I am very happy with the party that it has shown confidence in me. I will voice for the minorities, I will also see to it that I take my party's line forward." A lawyer by profession, Waris Pathan had represented the Byculla constituency in Mumbai and contested on the incumbent seat in the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019, however, lost his seat to Shiv Sena's Geeta Gawli - daughter of Arun Gawli.

In a conversation with Republic on October 12, prior to the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Pathan had asserted that on a national level, Owaisi was one of the most influential people in India. "Asaduddin Owaisi is the voice of the minorities, the underprivileged in India. His rank is around 47 in the top 100 influential people in India. No one is raising their voice in the Kashmir issue. The only person raising his voice against it is Asaduddian Owaisi," Waris Pathan said back in October last year.

AIMIM's 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally

Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM has been vehemently opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) introduced by the PM Modi-led government. In its recent 'Samvidhan Bachao' (save the Constitution) rally at Ruidhasa ground, Owaisi on Sunday accused PM Modi of misleading people over CAA, NPR and the proposed NRC. Further asserted that the Prime Minister is "hell-bent on destroying the Constitution."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is misleading the people on CAA, NPR, and NRC. Modi wants to divide the country once again by bringing measures like CAA, NRC, and NPR," Owaisi said. The Hyderabad MP asserted that there is no difference between the NPR and the NRC. "If we remain silent today, the generations to come will have to answer." AIMIM chief said Muslims gave their testimony of being patriots by choosing to remain in India but the prime minister is asking for proof of citizenship from that very community.

