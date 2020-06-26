Amid Border Tension; Army Chief Briefs Defence Minister About His Visit To Galwan Valley

On Friday, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and briefed him about the ground situation in Ladakh sector. The Army Chief was on a two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh and visited forward locations near the Line of Actual Control

Indian Army Chief of Staff General MM Naravane on Tuesday visited the Leh Military Hospital and interacted with soldiers who were hurt during their violent faceoff with Chinese troops on June 15 at the high-altitude Galwan Valley. The Army chief is on a two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh to review the on-ground situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even as Indian and Chinese military commanders agree to disengage forces following fatal clashes last week that left 20 Indian soldiers dead

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said. According to Army officials, all commanders are in the national capital for the second phase of the commanders' conference. The Army Commanders Conference is being held on June 22-23 to review the operational situation on both the northern and western fronts.

India-China war of words

Slamming China's incursion into Indian territory at the LAC, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had asserted that the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties which reflected its intent to 'change facts' on the ground in violation of the previous agreements reached during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

China, on the other hand, has now staked claim over the entire Galwan Valley. It has also maintained that the Indian Army 'broke the consensus and crossed the Line of Actual Control, deliberately provoking and attacking Chinese officers and soldiers', leading to violence. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level continue.

