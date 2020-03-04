COAS General M Naravane Expresses Concern Over Coronavirus, Hopes For 'virus-free-seminar'

At an event in New Delhi, Army Chief General M Naravane on Wednesday expressed concern over the Coronavirus outbreak. He also hoped that the seminar would be "virus-free".

At the Indian Army's internal seminar Manoj Mukund Naravane said, "A very welcome to all participants and delegates especially those who traveled from abroad and far-flung parts of the country. We look forward to your perspective and views on the subject of great contemporary interest and I also hope that we have a virus-free seminar."

The Indian Army had organised an internal seminar on the theme 'changing characteristics of land warfare and its impact on the military'.

The comments from the Army Chief came after six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) reported (as per Tuesday) in India. The Chief also raised concerns about the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak

The Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday that six positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in India so far. Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. While most of the cases are from the Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to the novel coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that twenty-eight cases have been detected in India so far. Vardhan also said that all hospitals in the national capital have been asked to develop good quality isolation wards to stay prepared if more cases are reported suspected.

