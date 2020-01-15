Army Day: COAS Naravane Salutes 'supreme Sacrifice' Of Martyrs, Lauds Forces' Proficiency

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday, January 15, extended his wishes to the Indian Army, veterans and their families on the occasion of Army Day. "We salute the valour of our brave martyrs whose 'Supreme Sacrifice' will always inspire us to move forward with commitment and selfless devotion in ensuring the security and integrity of our nation," he had said in a statement. The official Twitter handle of Additional Directorate General of Public Information posted his statement on the microblogging site.

Indian Army lays wreath at War Memorial

The Indian Army marked the 72nd Army Day with a wreath-laying ceremony at the War Memorial in Delhi. The event was graced by Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria along with India first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

Rajnath Singh's message to Indian Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday took to Twitter and recalled all the "sacrifices" "valour" and "indomitable spirit" of the Indian Army.

On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020 pic.twitter.com/cbdbdnc1VH — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2020

About Army Day

Army Day is celebrated to mark Lt Gen K M Carriappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. The day also honours soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

The main Army parade is held at Cariappa Parade ground in Delhi, where Bravery awards and Sena medals are distributed on this day. The country also pays tribute to the army at 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' at India Gate.

