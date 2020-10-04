Latest News: Arnab Goswami's Massive Announcement On SSR, Mishti Mukherjee's Demise & More

SSR Case: Arnab Goswami to reveal ‘final truth’ on Monday

Is the Sushant Singh Rajput case ‘truth’ out with an unofficial leak from the team of doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)? No, Republic Media Network is set to reveal explosive final evidence that will turn the tables on the ‘suicide theory’ as being claimed. On Sunday, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has promised that the final truth will be revealed on the network at 10 am on Monday, that will be a rude wake-up call for those celebrating the unofficial leaks that have come out in recent days.

HR Executive starts ‘Rice ATM’ initiative

A Hyderabad-based HR executive Dosapati Ramu started a 'rice ATM' to provide food for the poor and needy people amid the economic crisis caused by COVID-19 outbreak. Before the lockdown, Ramu and his friends distributed packets of cooked foods to about 150 people, mainly migrant labourers, every day. After the restrictions were eased by the government, he started a 'Rice ATM' initiative to provide groceries to the needy and poor.

Actor Mishti Mukherjee passes away

Actor Mishti Mukherjee passed away due to kidney failure in Bengaluru on Friday She was 27. Mishti Mukherjee suffered from kidney-related disease after following a keto diet. An official statement from Mishti Mukherjee’s representative has been doing the rounds that read:

"Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films & Music Videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother." (sic)

Biden tones down campaign; doesn’t want to attack COVID-stricken Trump

As Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis continues to pose a challenge to US Elections 2020, his Democratic rival Joe Biden said on Saturday, October 3 (local time) that he doesn’t want to attack the Republican leader. Speaking at a virtual event, when Biden was asked by the transport workers to explain how he would have handled the pandemic, he simply replied, “fundamentally differently”. However, Biden then added that since Trump had now contracted the disease, it is difficult to denounce his approach and admitted to finding himself “in a little bit of a spot” now.

Watch: Joe Biden: "I'm in a little bit of a spot here because I don't want to be attacking the president and the first lady now."



pic.twitter.com/AdyDGeh6GE — Save The Democracy (BLM)🌊🌈🌊  (@DemocracyInn) October 3, 2020

Jal Shakti Min launches cleanliness drive in Ganga-linked states

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, a massive cleanliness and awareness campaign was launched in the States where river Ganges flows, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a release. The Ministry lauded volunteers and 'Ganga Doots' associated with the 'Namami Gange Mission', for their excellent role in cleaning the Ganga river. According to the Jal Shakti Ministry, a cleanliness drive was also launched in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, where the Ganga Yatra begins from the river bank at Korantadih.

