Around 50 Medical Professionals Test COVID-19 Positive: Health Ministry Official

Around 50 medical professionals, including doctors, nurses and paramedics, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus across India, a Health Ministry official said on Thursday. There are reports that the country faces a shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and N95 masks even as COVID-19 cases soar by the day and death toll mounts. The government has maintained that procurement work for such materials is in full swing.

Two doctors of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19. The Health Ministry informed that although there has been no case of community transmission yet, large human resources would be required to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,965 on Thursday, after as many as 328 new cases were reported while the death toll stands at 50.

Stone-pelting in Indore

Meanwhile, distressing reports arrived from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where healthcare workers who went to screen people were attacked by locals. The incident took place in Tatpatti Bakhal where locals started pelting stones at the medical staff. Soon after the incident, a case was registered against unidentified people.

Another attack

In another incident, health workers and police officials, who went to collect the blood samples of the suspected COVID-19 patients in Bihar's Munger were allegedly attacked by a mob on Thursday. In a separate incident, a group of ASHA workers were also thrashed by locals in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

(With ANI inputs) (PTI Photo)

