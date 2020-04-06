Arunachal Pradesh Integrates Telemedicine Services With COVID-19 Helpline

In order to facilitate the citizens during the lockdown period, the Arunachal Pradesh government has provided the Tele-medicine helpline numbers services for those who require medical consultation during the lockdown period.

Taking to Twitter, Chief Minister Pema Khandu apprised about the telemedicine services helpline being integrated with the Coronavirus helpline numbers 104 and 1075.

To provide better & swift service the Tele-medicine service helpline has now been integrated with 104 & 1075 as well. @MoHFW_INDIA @ArunachalNhm https://t.co/g7mossimc3 — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 6, 2020

The northeastern state seems to be taking the utmost precautions as Arunachal Pradesh has a minimal number of cases as compared to the rest of the states. Arunachal Pradesh has reported only one COVID-19 positive case as on April 5, while the nation is witnessing an alarming surge in the number of positive cases every day. With the nationwide lockdown in its 13th day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 3,576, of which 83 have succumbed to the infection while 3,219 cases are still active; 274 have recovered and been discharged according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries including India have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its spread. The Centre and the State governments are trying their best to contain the virus but as the virus is fast-contagious, social distancing and maintaining hygiene is the need of the hour.