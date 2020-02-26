Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Compensation For Family Of Martyred HC Rattan Lal

While speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family members of Head Constable Rattan Lal who was martyred in the violent clashes that broke in North-East Delhi on Monday. Arvind Kejriwal also spoke extensively on the Delhi riots and stated that the violence being done in Delhi was perpetrated by outsiders.

"In Delhi people want peace. Outsiders, political and anti-social elements are responsible for Delhi in the past 3 days," he said.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly: I want to assure the family of Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal ji that we will take care of them. We will give a compensation of Rs 1 Crore and a job to a member of his family. pic.twitter.com/ifh9UernLI — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

'Violence not done by aam aadmi'

"People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the 'aam aadmi'. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus & Muslims in Delhi never want to fight," said Kejriwal. "The whole world saw the pictures of arson, violence, death, stone-pelting in Delhi. We have to choose what kind of image we want the world to see in Delhi," he added.

'Some police tried to side with rioters'

Kejriwal also spoke about the death of the Intelligence Bureau official Ankit Sharma. The officer is said to have been attacked by a stone-pelting mob who killed him and dumped his body in the drain. The family of the IB Officer while speaking exclusively to Republic TV has alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer.

"IB official Ankit Sharma was killed, today. Police tried to control the situation but their number was less and some policemen told me that they did not get orders from above. Some police tried to side with rioters. They should be investigated," said Kejriwal.

