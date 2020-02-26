'Delhi Police Tried To Stop Unwanted Incidents With Minimal Force' BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao

Speaking on the violent clashes that have taken North-East Delhi by a storm, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao came in support of the Delhi Police and stated that they had shown great restraint and peace when it came to dealing with the violence. He also spoke about how the death of Head Constable Ratan Lal was an example of the restraint the Delhi police had shown. Head constable Ratan Lal was killed during the violent CAA clashes that broke out in North-East Delhi on Monday. Apart from him, 56 other cop personnel have been injured.

"The Delhi police and the forces tried to stop any unwanted incident with minimal force and with peace. The death of police personnel makes clear how much the police have calmly tried to manage the situation. They have taken harm on themselves and handled the situation," said GVL Narasimha Rao.

GVL Narasimha Rao also stated that there were 'many' who are supporting these riots. "Leaders like Amarinder Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath. They stoked the fears of the minorities on CAA. I am asking them don't you take the responsibility of this? They wanted to take the political benefit over this," he said.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 20

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot and tried to contain it. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

