"Ayodhya Has United The Nation": BJP Veteran Uma Bharti Before Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan, Uma Bharti - BJP veteran and an important leader of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement - arrived in Ayodhya and met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. Speaking to media, she said that the event of laying the foundation stone of the country will symbolise unity in the country. Uma Bharti who was earlier supposed to be present among the dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan ceremony in Ayodhya, had said that she will observe the event from the ghats of Saryu river. The leader added that Ayodhya has united the nation like never before.

"Ayodhya has united our nation like never before. Now Indians all over the world can be proud and say that there is no discrimination in our country," she said.

Uma Bharti had earlier announced that she won't be present at the event venue and notified the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. She is of the opinion that while travelling to Ayodhya she is bound to come in contact with many people and have high chances of contracting COVID-19, hence she wanted to physically distance herself from PM Modi and other dignitaries who would be attending the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony.

"After learning that Home Minister Amit Shah has tested positive, I am worried about the Prime Minister & other dignitaries who are scheduled to come for the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Poojan. I have notified the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas that I will witness the Bhoomi Poojan from the ghats of Saryu river," she said.

"I will be leaving for Ayodhya from Bhopal today (Monday) and it is possible that I could come in contact with a COVID positive person. Hence, I would be at a distance from PM Modi & all the other dignitaries. I will visit the Bhoomi Poojan site once PM Modi & others leave. I have requested the Nyas to take my name out from the list of those to be attending the Bhoomi Poojan with PM Modi," she added.

Ram Janmabhoomi Pujan on Aug 5

Eight months after the Supreme Court verdict paving the way for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya's Ramjanmabhoomi, PM Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for the temple on August 5. The event organised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has 175 eminent guests in attendance including UP CM Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and 135 saints. The event which is scheduled at 12:30 PM. He has reached Lucknow and has left for Ayodhya in IAF chopper.