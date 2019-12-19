Kejriwal Raises Questions Over CAA And Jobs For Minorities In India

On Wednesday, December 18, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal raised the issue of unemployment in India linking it to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 asking the government about how they propose to provide jobs to all the persecuted minorities from other countries at a time when India itself was dealing with severe problems of unemployment. Kejriwal slammed the CAA stating that it would be an added burden to the already plummeting economy and surging prices.

Speaking at an event Kejriwal asked who would provide a means for employment to these minorities when Indians themselves were struggling for employment. Under the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

BJP blames AAP for inciting violence on CAA

Recently the Delhi BJP President and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari slammed the Aam Admi Party for spreading rumours and instigating violence in the national capital. Tiwari stated that the people of Delhi must be aware of rumours and not follow them blindly. He also urged the citizens to protest in a silent manner and not resort to violence of any kind.

"The five political leaders named in the FIR by Delhi police are from AAP and Congress. Even the AAP student leaders are named in the FIR. So now it is clear who is creating this violence. The next main issue is that people are not reading or understanding the CAA. People are blindly believing and following rumours. I am constantly appealing to people to not trust any rumours," he said.

Section 144 imposed in some localities in North-East Delhi

The situation in Delhi is peaceful by and large, but prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144 have been imposed in some localities in North-East Delhi, the official said. Except at Road No 13 near the Jamia Millia Islamia University, now there is no protest anywhere in the city, another official said. Besides, no protest is taking place in any of the 42 central universities in the country, the official said.

